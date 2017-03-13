Feria’s festive salute to the graduates

IT’S graduation season once again! As a way of congratulating the Class of 2017, Radisson Blu’s Feria treats the graduates with a 50% discount on their total bill for lunch or dinner buffet from March 15 to May 15.

Celebrate with Feria’s premium dinner buffets on Seafood Mondays, International Wednesdays, and Surf and Turf Fridays featuring select meats on the carving station such as lamb shank, herb crusted fish, and prime rib. Feast on Cebu lechon, humba, kare-kare, paella and other local favourites at the Sunday Filipino Fiesta lunch or dinner buffet.

To avail of the promo, graduates must present their school ID or any proof of graduation such as a diploma/certificate/picture or graduation programme with the name of the graduate.

For inquiries and reservations, please call 402 9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com. Visit their website at www.radissonblu.com/hotel-cebu for the best online deals. Keep up-to-date with the hotel’s latest offerings by following them on Facebook (facebook.com/radissonbluhotelcebu), Twitter, Instagram (@radissonblucebu) or Pinterest. /PR