Experience The Joy of Food at Bluewater Maribago

INDULGE in a week-long gastronomic treat as Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort’s Allegro Restaurant lets diners experience The Joy of Food for the entire month of March.

From Sunday to Saturday, enjoy sumptuous themed buffet dinners complemented by exemplary service and breathtaking views from 6-9 PM.

Big Bowl Sunday

Experience local culinary traditions of the Mongolian region with the perfect cooking style that fits your palate. Try out their Vegetable Samosa, Tamarind Squid Salad, Ebi Tempura, Vanilla Almond Roulade, Apple Pie in a Jar, and customized stir-fry bowls at the Mongolian Station.

Skewered

Everything’s skewered every Monday at Allegro Restaurant. Get your choice of fare fresh off the grill – Barbecue Pork with Blistered Chili Pumpkin Salsa, Coconut Beef Ribs, Cumin Chili Lamb Kebabs with Garlic Yoghurt, Soy-based Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Bacon, Pork barbecue, Beef Sate, Prawn, Squid and Salmon Skewers.

Lasa

Take a gastronomic trip to Southeast Asia every Tuesday featuring their finest dishes like Crab Cake with Nuoc Cham, Pomelo and Turnip Salad, Oven-baked Snapper Fish, Native Chocolate Pudding, Fresh Mango Rice in Cashew Meringue Crust.

Cebuano Streetfest

Allegro Resturant takes you to the streets of Cebu every Wednesday. Feast on Cebuano all-time favorites like Dried Fish with Fresh Tomato and Onions Salad, Green Mango in Salt Vinegar, Beef Pochero, Chicken Inasal, Lechon Belly, Hanging Rice, Nilusak na Saging, and Buko Pandan.

Flavors of Asia

Thursdays are all about the Flavors of Asia. Take pleasure in everything distinctly Asian at their Dimsum station. Other pleasurable Asian dishes include Stir Fry Beef with Bamboo Shoot and Broccoli, Steamed Shrimps, Biko Panna Cotta, and Philippine Rum Cake with Coco Jam.

Palaisdaan

Go crazy for seafood on Fridays as Allegro Restaurant brings you the freshest seafood cooked to perfection. Eat your heart out with their Peruvian Ceviche, Oyster with Spinach and Cheese, Fresh Seaweed Salad, Shrimp, Crabs, Local Shells, Island Conch, Mango Coriander Salsa, Grilled Eggplant, Turones de Leche, and Dalandan Cheesecake.

Barrio Fiesta

Festive Saturdays await you with mouthwatering dishes fit for a grandious feast. Devour their delicious Grilled Pork Belly and Fish Ceviche, Pineapple Macaroni Salad, Mango and Tomato Salad, Binignit, Tibok Tibok with Latik, Lechon, Chargrilled Tangigue, and Battered Crisp Baby Shrimps.

For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 492-0100 or maribago@bluewater.com.ph. Maribago Bluewater Beach Resort is located at Buyong Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.