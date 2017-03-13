Soc to propose increase of seniors cash aid to P3,000

Senior citizens in Talisay City have something to look forward to.

Councilor Socrates Fernandez, former Mayor of the city, said he will submit to the city council in Tuesday’s session a resolution proposing to increase senior citizens’ aid from P1,000 to P3,000 per year.

Fernandez said the increase was already discussed with personnel of the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) office and is already funded in this year’s annual budget.

Felipa Solana, DSWS head, confirmed this and said that the city hall has allocated a total of P30 million this year as cash aid for at least 10,000 registered senior citizens aged 60-years-old and above.