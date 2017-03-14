Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken hatches in Cebu

SPICING up the vibrant culinary scene in Cebu by bringing the best of Portuguese and African flavors to the island, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce bar launched its newly hatched 12th branch at Meerea High Street, North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City last February 9.

It serves up spit-fire grilled dishes marinated in a unique blend of various herbs and spices brought in all the way from Africa.

Every order of Peri-peri chicken comes with eight signature sauces, a trademark of the brand and a first of its kind experience in Cebu.

The spiced playful flavours include Ka Tuka’s Honey Pinakurat, a Filipino spiced vinegar, Hen Dynasty’s Hoisin Sesame which is sweet and tangy, the Poulet Vous Cajun Remoulade, a spiced mayonnaise dip, Apachee’kn Mesquite BBQ which is smoky, sweet and tasty, Tokyo Tori’s Sweet Soy which is teriyaki style, Sheik Chic’s Harissa Exotica, an exotic blend of spices, Count Cluckula’s Garlic Brew and the fiery Fowl-Mouthed Chili Peppa’.

Other must-trys include their fall-off-the-bone tender BBQ Back Ribs, braised until tender Plata Porco, Fajitas, truffle-based Pasta Tartufo, pizzas, milkshakes and desserts.

The 210 sq. meter fast casual concept restaurant can seat up to 150 people and features vibrant interiors with two private function rooms.

Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar is located at Mandaue City’s newest lifestyle hub, Meerea High Street along Ouano Avenue, North Reclamation Area. It is open daily from 10 AM – 10 PM.

To get the latest updates on promos and offerings, follow the Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar Facebook page at www.facebook.com/peripericharcoalchickencebu. /PR