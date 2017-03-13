Ateneo de Cebu starts strong; SLC-C stumbles in NBTC Nationals

The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles got off to a blazing start as they manhandled the visitors from Australia, 79-49, at the start of Division 1 action in the SM NBTC League National High School Championship on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

But the other Cebu bet in the meet, the St. Louis College-Cebu (SLC-C) Cardinals, were at the other end of the spectrum as they got beaten by Cavite, 90-59, in Division 2 action.

Andrew Velasco, the NBTC Cebu’s Most Outstanding Player, had a field day as he scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals for the Magis Eagles.

Andrew Abeneza, Kenn Nunez and Matthew Paras all had 13 points each to lead the way for SLC-C.