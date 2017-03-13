‘Pusher’ arrested in Catmon

A DRUG surrenderer was arrested by the police in Barangay Flores, Catmon town, northern Cebu last Sunday night.

Numeriano Estenzo IV, 50, was immediately handcuffed by the Catmon policemen led by Senior Insp. Narciso Abapo after the drug transaction was consummated.

According to PO3 Aaron Benjamin Arizona, the suspect already surrendered last year but allegedly went back to selling drugs when the Oplan Tokhang was suspended.

Seized from the suspect were 20 small sachets of alleged shabu and the P300 buy-bust money.

Arizona said they would check if Estenzo has connections with Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro, who is believed to be still active in the illegal drug trade after three cellular phones were found inside his cell at the Cebu provincial jail during the recent greyhound operation.