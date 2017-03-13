Oplan Tokhang for priests pushed

AS THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) joins the fray again in the anti-illegal drug war with the start of the implementation of the revived Oplan: Toktok Hangyo now called Oplan Tokhang reloaded, which will include priests in the police team, some Catholic priests, however, are calling for a separate Operation Tokhang for them instead.

In an interview of dyHP, former Episcopal Vicar of Archdiocese of Cebu, Msgr. Esteban Binghay said that he wanted the Catholic church to have its Oplan Tokhang.

Binghay said that they would ask the PNP the list of alleged drug users or pushers.

PRO-7’s Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said he had no problem with the suggestion of Binghay and that the PRO-7 would be willing to give the priests the list of people who already surrendered.

Taliño said that he would direct provincial and city directors to coordinate with churches and what they would want to suggest in the Operation Tokhang.

After over a month of suspension, the police now will fully implement again the Oplan Double Barrel and Tokhang.

Last February, PNP chief General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa suspended the police war on drugs.

In the new Oplan Tokhang, the chief of police of the stations will lead the operation together with the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and barangay captains or any barangay officials plus representatives from the Catholic church or religious groups.