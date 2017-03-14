Johndorf’s Portville Prime and Navona sold out

JOHNDORF Ventures Corp. (JVC) has reported that the last two subdivisions it developed in Cebu have been sold out, as it shifted focus on Tierra Nava, a new project in Carcar City, plus two more in the next few weeks.

Homeowners have acquired the 203 middle-class townhouses at Portville Prime, a 1.5-hectare village in barangays Bangkal and Buaya in Lapu-Lapu City, according to Michele Chiu – Bacungan, JVC sales and marketing manager.

The same is true with the 431 Asian-themed townhouses at Navona, a 3-hectare subdivision within Johndorf Communities, a 24-hectare township in Calawisan, also in Mactan, Bacungan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A majority or some 85 percent of the homeowners in both subdivisions purchased the units to be used as their first homes,” she shared.

JVC started pre-selling for Navona in July 2015, and broke grounds for Portville Prime in October of the same year, both projects under the P2.5 billion investment for a 5-year plan that started in 2013.

“Over the past couple of years, Johndorf has continued to strengthen its brand in Cebu,” said Bacungan, adding, “we have gained the trust and confidence of our market, both sellers and buyers alike.”

Online system

She also credited the company’s online registration system that generated leads especially from overseas Filipino workers who comprise about 40 percent of the buyers of both subdivisions.

Strengthening of the company’s property management team and the adoption of its “Always There” campaign also gave Johndorf “a strong boost” with all its stakeholders, she added.

Bacungan said the Tierra Nava project in Carcar that it had just launched will be another showcase for the company with its expertise in “quality and affordable living for everyone.”

The same will be true with the next subdivision it will launch beside Navona in the company’s growing township in Calawisan, a worthy investment as it is located close to Cordova where the third bridge will connect to Cebu City.

Johndorf developed after 30 years of building quality homes and livable communities uniquely applied construction procedures that hasten the development of subdivisions.

This allows the company to deliver the residential units to the buyers earlier than they expect, and yields faster and earlier returns to brokers and their agents, noted Bacungan. /PR