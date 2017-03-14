Ruiz reminds brgy captains to submit list or face possible sanctions

At least 62 out of 80 barangays in Cebu City have so far submitted the lists of drug personalities in their respective areas to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Chieftains of other barangays have until Wednesday, March 15, to comply with the directive of the anti-drug law enforcement agency, said PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

While waiting for the others, Ruiz refused to mention the names of barangays that already submitted their drug lists.

Those who won’t cooperate, he said, will answer before the Department of Interior of Local Government (DILG-7).

“If I were to decide, those who fail to submit the list of drug personalities should face administrative sanctions,” Ruiz said.

“On my past, I’m tired of filing cases against barangay officials who don’t cooperate with us. I think I just have to let DILG act on it,” he added.

Although Cebu City barangays are their first target, Ruiz said the village chiefs from other areas in Central Visayas can also submit the list of drug personalities in their areas.

“There’s no stopping them from submitting a list to PDEA,” he said.

Ruiz earlier filed administrative cases against barangay officials of Ermita, Cebu City who did not cooperate with PDEA-7 officers in a drug raid of a “shabu tiangge” (flea market) located 500 meters from the barangay hall on Nov. 6 last year.

Last January, the Ombudsman-Visayas ordered a six-month preventive suspension of all Barangay Ermita officials in Cebu City.

The Ombudsman will also conduct an investigation on their alleged failure to cooperate in a drug raid in the area.

Serving the preventive suspension were Ermita barangay chairman Felicisimo Rupinta and barangay council officials Marky Rizaldy Miral, Antonieto Flores, Ryan Jay Rosas, Alio Tamundo, Domingo Ando, Maria Buanghug and Wilbert Flores.