Cebu City police chief invites Sabalones’ lawyer to a meeting; lawyer says ‘anytime’

Come, let’s talk.

This was the appeal of Senior Supt. Eric Noble, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO), to the lawyer of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones claims to be a changed man.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Noble said he personally wanted lawyer Louie Arma to convince him that Sabalones, whom the police tagged as the second biggest drug lord in Cebu, has let go of the illegal drugs trade.

“I’m inviting him (Arma) to my office. I want to hear about what was reported in the media because until now, I still am not convinced that Franz has changed his life,” the police official said.

Noble said he also wants to get a copy of the booklet published by Sabalones to prove that the latter has turned away from illegal drugs.

“I want a copy of that book(let) from the lawyer. Maybe, it can help a lot in our campaign against illegal drugs,” he said.

If Sabalones is truly remorseful of the actions he committed, Noble said the prominent drug personality should give him the names of all his cohorts, contacts, and protectors in the illegal drugs trade.

“There should be an indicator that he’s a changed man. He already betrayed the government. I hope he won’t do it again,” he said.

Based on their monitoring, Sabalones’ underlings continue to peddle illegal drugs.

Sought for comment, Arma said he’s willing to personally meet Noble anywhere at any given time.

“That (invite) is a welcome gesture. I also wanted to talk to him (Noble). I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to personally sit down with him,” Sabalones’ legal counsel told Cebu Daily News over the phone.

“Let him choose the date. I’m thankful for this opportunity,” he added.

As much as Sabalones would also want to meet Noble, Arma said they just could not let his client come to the open for security purposes.

“He (Sabalones) wants to help the government. How can he do if something bad will happen to him. He has to survive. As advised by Camp Crame, he has to be careful,” he said.

Sabalones, a native of San Fernando town, south Cebu, surrendered to Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa last August 7.

He was, however, released from police custody after discreetly giving authorities vital details on how his drug group works.

Arma declined to reveal the whereabouts of his client for security purposes.

He said Sabalones is also facing charges before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs. The offense is non-bailable.