Award-Winning Cebuano Film ‘Lily’ To Be Screened on March 31

THE CEBUANO film “Lily” will be coming home to the Queen City of the South to hold a special screening at the SM Seaside City Centerstage on Friday, March 31.

“Last year, daghan na kaayo ganahan mutan-aw sa salida. Mao pa ni among nakaya (special screening) for now. We hope nga among ma-convince ang Cinema One Originals nga i-release siya for nationwide screening,” said Cebuano director and Binisaya Film Festival founder Keith Deligero.

The horror-thriller feature length film tells the story of how “Lily” played by actress Shaina Magdayao, became a popular urban legend in Cebu as a shape-shifting witch, wrecking havoc and fear among young kids.

Keith said he used the story of Lily as a metaphor for his struggles and the struggle of Cebuano cinema, in a deeper context.

“Daghan magtuo nga mura siyag origin ni Lily, dili siya. Based ni sa akong experience, based sa akong nadunggan sa urban legend. Nakahunahuna kog maghimo ko’g story ni Lily, nag research ko, daghan kaayo siya’g versions,” he said.

From last year’s Cinema One Originals film festival, “Lily” won four awards namely, Best Editing for Lawrence Ang, Best Supporting Actress for Natileigh Sitoy, Best Actor for Rocky Salumbides and Best Director for Keith.

The film is rated R16.

It was the second entry of Keith to Cinema One Originals, following the film “Iskalawags” in 2013.

“Medyo ma-art ni siya. Tagsa ra ko magbuhat og salida. Kung magbuhat gani ko, might as well buhat kog salida nga dili parehas sa uban,” said Keith.

According to him, art films should not alienate people, and should in fact encourage them to patronize such films more.

“Di siya dapat makapa-alienate og tawo, dapat siya tan-awon kay nindot pod usahay nga mutan-aw ta unya ma-force pod ta maghunahuna,” he said.

With the special screening, Keith hopes to convince more people to watch and bring the film to a wider audience in Visayas and Mindanao like the Cinema One Original films “Baka Bukas” and “2Cool 2Be 4Gotten.”

To register for the special screening, visit the following from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

– My Sassy Wings Co. (Rustan’s Grocery, Ayala Center Cebu)

– HairFood Co. (SM Cebu, near National Bookstore)

– HairFood Co. (SM Seaside City Cebu (Official)

Deadline of registration is on March 26. Registration is P250.