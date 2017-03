A barangay tanod of Barangay Pahina San Nicolas in Cebu City was shot dead outside his house along Tres de Abril Street of the said barangay on Tuesday afternoon.

PO1 Jack Coca of San Nicolas Police Station said the victim named Wilfredo Lim, 51, was going to the comfort room located outside their house when an unidentified man shot him.

He died on the spot.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Homicide section is still conducting investigation on the motive behind Lim’s killing.