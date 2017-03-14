Cebu Bankers Club president says ATM ‘skimming’ incidents still for verification

The Cebu Bankers Club (CBC) issued an advisory to the banking public amid reports of suspected skimming incidents on Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) automated teller machines (ATM) in Cebu City over the weekend.

Eugene Rigodon, president of the Cebu Bankers Club (CBC), on Tuesday said they are still verifying whether the incident really involved skimming.

“We can’t treat these complaints at face value because banks have their own internal investigation to conduct,” he told reporters.

Rigodon reminded the banking public anew to be conscious of their account balance.

He said that if they notice anything suspicious in their balance, they should not hesitate to report it to their banks so immediate action can be taken.

He added that it was also important to change one’s PIN regularly, even monthly, if possible.

Lastly, he encouraged the public to withdraw from ATMs located at a bank’s branch since more security features are in place there than offsite ATMs.