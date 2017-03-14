DPWH shortens road, flyover repair works; issues new closure schedule

Instead of closing the Tabunok flyover for more than a month, the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) has agreed to shorten the duration of road rehab works to only two days.

But flyover closure will now be implemented for 48-hours from March 18 to 19 instead of its original closure schedule of 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily starting March 18 to May 5.

“Dali ra man gud ang trabaho basta dili lang mag uwan,” said Engineer Leslie Antonio Molina, head of the DPWH 2nd district engineering district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new schedule was agreed upon during a meeting, which Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas called on Tuesday morning to clarify traffic arrangements during the duration of the flyover rehabilitation works.

During the meeting, Gullas convinced DPWH 7 officials to shorten the duration of road works to only two days.

Molina agreed to finish works in 48-hours “provided that it does not rain.”

Phase 1 of the project amounting to at least P9 million will include removal and replacement of the old asphalt and the repair of the flyover’s damaged railings.