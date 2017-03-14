Achieve your summer goals at Ayala Center Cebu

With summer just around the corner and the kids off from school, it’s time to start making a list of things to do with the family during the most awaited season of the year. Here are some ideas from the region’s premier lifestyle destination for shopping, dining and entertainment:

Shop for summer at up to 70% off

Get the season’s must-haves at up to 70% off at Ayala Center Cebu’s Summer Sale from March 16 to 19, and at the Maze Summer Bazaar from March 29 to April 8, both located at the Activity Center.

Travel

Air You Go gives everyone a chance to travel to their favorite local and international destinations with great deals through the participation of different partner travel agencies, hotels, and resorts. Head to the Exhibit Area 1, Rotunda 1, at the Activity Center from March 10-12 to plan your next trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go on a Staycation

Get your fill of sun, sand, and sea and get vouchers on dining and accommodations at Paseo Marina for Crimson Resort from March 18 to 19, Shangri-la’s Mactan Resort & Spa from March 24 to 26, and Solea Hotel from March 31 to April 2.

Get Fit

One way to stay active is to go that extra mile in keeping healthy. After a successful, annual All Women Ultra Marathon (AWUM) last March 10, gear up and put on those running shoes for the Thirsty Summer Run on Sunday, March 26, 5 AM. Starting point will be at The Terraces.

Start a Business

From March 17 to 19, explore numerous business opportunities at the Philippine Franchise Association Expo located at the Activity Center.

Show your love for Mother Nature

The annual Earth Hour is on March 25 where lights all over will be turned off from 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM. Last year, the collective effort of those who participated in Earth Hour was equivalent to saving 30MW in the Visayas. Engage in the annual movement to raise awareness on climate change by joining the 2017 Earth Hour at The Terraces and show Mother Nature and future generations that we care.

For the latest updates and more information, like Ayala Center Cebu on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, contact the Ayala Concierge hotline at 231-5342 to 44 local 324 or 266-2535. /PR