Ateneo de Cebu makes semis, St. Louis College Cebu eliminated

Pasay– The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles rallied 12 points down and toppled the Fil-Am Sports USA, 65-55, in Division 1 action of the SM NBTC League National High School Championship on Tuesday at the Palm Coast Marina here.

Travis Mantua had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Magis Eagles advanced to the semifinal round.

Cebu’s representatives in Division 2, the St. Louis College-Cebu Cardinals, got ousted after suffering a 46-54 loss to Kidapawan.

Andrey Abeneneza scored 15 points but the Cardinals struggled mightily with the measly four-point showing of Matthew Paras.