Inmates shipped out to Bilibid

ABOUT 15 inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) including its former leader left the facility for transfer to the National Penitentiary in Muntinlupa City yesterday.

Acting Provincial Warden Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi confirmed that the inmates, who included former “bosyo” or inmate leader Lito Granada, were shipped out early yesterday morning.

Legaspi earlier rejected Granada’s recommendation that controversial inmate Bienvinido “June” Noel and high-profile drug dealer Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro serve as the next bosyo and deputy mayor respectively.

Joavan Fernandez, son of Talisay City Councilor Socrates Fernandez, was earlier rumored to be the next bosyo of CPDRC which houses 2,754 inmates.

Of that number, 2,585 are males and 169 are females.