Provincial jail employees, guards face raps

Three formal complaints were filed on Monday before the Committee of Discipline and Investigation (CODI) against several personnel, employees, and prison guards of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

According to CODI head and provincial legal officer Orvi Ortega, the complaints were filed by CPDRC officer-in-charge Bobby Legaspi in behalf of the provincial government.

Ortega said one of the complaints asked the committee to investigate the CPDRC personnel involved as to why of the 17 inmates ordered by Gov. Hilario Davide III to be transferred on the first week of January this year to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, only five were shipped out while the other 12 inmates were transferred only yesterday.

Legaspi said that the 17 inmates were originally scheduled to be shipped out late last year, but their transfer was deferred to January this year to allow them to spend Christmas and New Year with their family.

The second complaint asked the committee to investigate an employee and four prison guards who were linked to the construction of a special cell or “kubol” that was found in the infirmary of the facility when the latest greyhound operation was conducted.

The third complaint likewise asked CODI to investigate a CPDRC employee who reportedly claimed one of the three laptops that was recovered during the latest greyhound operation.

Legaspi declined to name the subjects of the complaints, saying that it would be unfair to disclose details that would identify them pending the investigation.

“Maybe there are a lot of people who should not have been on the list, that’s why it’s just an investigation,” he said. “They’re not guilty until proven.”

Ortega said the complaints will be included in CODI secretariat’s agenda for their next meeting slated today (Wednesday).

Once taken up by the secretariat, Ortega said they will then direct the respondents to answer the complaints within five days from receipt of the order.

After receiving their answers, CODI secretariat will deliberate once again and evaluate whether or not there are basis to upgrade the complaints to formal charges, after which the respondents will then again be asked to submit their counter affidavit.

Ortega said the CPDRC employees named in the complaints will continue to work.