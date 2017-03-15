2 arrested, 2 others escaped in different anti-illegal drugs operations

Two drug suspects arrested while two others evade arrest in different anti-illegal drug operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Cebu.

On Tuesday, two drug suspects in Barangay Sacsac in Pinamungajan town, midwest of Cebu, evaded arrest during a buy-bust operation.

Sawhil Generalao and his cohort Charlie Rapana exchange shots with Pinamungajan Police and managed to escape.

According to PO1 Nathaniel Mansueto of Pinamungajan Police Station, the operatives successfully transacted one sachet of illegal drugs to Rapana but the suspect noticed that he was transacting with a police official and immediately ran alerting Generalao, who was the subject of the operation.

The two engaged in a shootout with the policemen in a coconut field and escaped.

Meanwhile, Ariel Reyes was caught in the act sniffing shabu in Unit 3 OPRA, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Tuesday night.

According to SPO1 Noel Ragasajo of Guadalupe Police Station, a concern citizen called their station to report about Reyes who was sniffing shabu in his house.

Ragasajo said a team then responded and caught Reyes on the act.

Guadalupe Police also arrested Reynaldo dela Cerna in Sitio Langub in the same barangay after police found three sachets of illegal drugs in his possession during a random patrol check Wednesday dawn.

Reyes and dela Cerna are now detained at Guadalupe Police Station.