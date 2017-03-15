Sun Life still no. 1 life insurance company

FOR the sixth year in a row, Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. has successfully sustained its Number 1 ranking in the life insurance industry, after attaining the highest total premium income in 2016, according to a report released by the Insurance Commission.

With a premium income of P31.8 billion, Sun Life maintained its over 10 billion-peso lead over its closest contenders.

Combined with Sun Life Grepa Financial, Inc., Sun Life’s joint venture company with the Yuchengco Group, the Sun Life group made over P37 billion in premium income in 2016.

“The previous year presented several challenges to the insurance industry with the decline in premium production and the market volatility. But thankfully, Sun Life was able to endure all these and still sustained leadership,” said Sun Life President and CEO Riza Mantaring, who also cited how the company’s continuing efforts to extend its products and services to broader market segments and to improve its operational efficiencies helped deliver good results.

Mantaring likewise commended the unwavering support of the company’s advisors, who have consistently remained focused on their goals, and expressed gratitude to all Sun Life clients for their trust and confidence in Sun Life.

“In fact, only a year into our five-year growth plan called ‘Rise PH’ for 2020, we were already able to mark significant progress,” Mantaring said.

Launched in January 2016, Rise PH endeavors to serve 5 million Filipinos by year 2020. As of December 31 of last year, the company has already served close to 2 Million lives.

"Maintaining the Number 1 spot in the industry certainly gives us the momentum we need as we continue our pursuit of this vision," Mantaring said, adding that Sun Life is set to launch more initiatives this 2017 . "All our efforts revolve around our mission of helping Filipinos attain financial security. The whole Sun Life community, from the employees to the agency force, is further inspired and ready to work harder, so that more Filipinos can achieve a brighter life."