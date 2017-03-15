Tugging art strings at the Gugma Gitara Competition

CEBUANOS have always had a knack for music and the arts. As tribute to the ever-evolving Cebuano brand of craftsmanship, the Gugma Gitara “design-your-own-guitar” competition was held last Feb. 18. Over 100 students joined and paid tribute to our heritage and our art in a contest that is the first of its kind—a successful brainchild of Robinsons Galleria Cebu, in partnership with Lapu-Lapu City’s tourism office.

With a unique display featuring artworks from almost 50 participating teams across 22 schools in Cebu, each tandem had their own take at turning wooden guitars from Lapu-Lapu into embellished works of art. The exhibit opened on February 20, and will continue all the way until March 25.

The competition’s awarding ceremony will be on March 18, at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu Atrium.

Apart from the competition’s Top 3 winners, special awards will also be given for Best in Design and People’s Choice. Show your support for the People’s Choice award both online and on-site. Cast a vote by dropping off receipts from Robinsons Galleria Cebu at the drop box located inside the exhibit, while those who opt to vote online can do so via Robinsons Galleria Cebu’s Facebook page.

Here's to celebrating the Cebuano craft—as well as those who support it, appreciate it, and nurture it every day.