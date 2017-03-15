South Town Centre encourages women to #BeBoldForChange

IT was an afternoon full of insights and empowerment in a Women Empowerment Conversation at South Town Centre last March 4. This was in line with the mall’s celebration of Women’s Day.

Women were in full force with the theme “#BeBoldForChange”. The speakers highlighted the vital role of women and women organizations in the community. The guest speakers were Ms. Cebu 2016 Raine Baljak, MCWD Community Relations and External Affairs Department Manager Charmaine Janice Rodriguez-Kara, Ms. South Town Centre 2016 Kathyrene Kaye Rollins, RIO Olympic Marathon Runner Mary Joy Tabal, and DENR EMB 7 head Cindylyn Cabrera-Pepito.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was free for all women of any age. Women felt more empowered with the free treats and makeover from Avon. There were also exciting prizes given away. One lucky audience won a cellphone, and another won a free overnight stay at Uncle Tom’s Cabin Hotel.

This is just one of South Town Centre’s events this March. The mall will also have a Blood Letting activity this March 16 and will be one in celebrating Earth Hour this March 25.