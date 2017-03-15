Cabbies robbed in Lapu-Lapu City

A taxi driver reported to the Mactan Police Station in Lapu-Lapu City that he was robbed by his three male passengers on Tuesday night.

Randy Tabuco, 40, said he lost his earnings of P1, 500 and his mobile phone valued at P700 to the suspects.

Tabuco, driver of Richelda Taxi and a resident of Barangay Pardo in Cebu City, said the three men flagged down his taxi unit at the vicinity of Sitio Seabreeze in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

They asked to be brought to Barangay Pajac.

When they arrived at their destination at around 11 p.m., one of the suspects poked a handgun at him and directed Tabuco to switch off his unit’s engine.

The suspects then asked for his money and cellphone.

Luckily, the suspects left him unharmed and fled onboard two waiting motorcycles, Tabuco said.

On Monday dawn, another taxi driver was also robbed by his male passenger who was armed with a handgun.

Rex Condina, 46, reported to the Maribago Police Station the loss of his earnings amounting to P1,400 and his mobile phone to the suspect.

Condina, driver of Tiger Taxi and a resident of Barangay Tunghaan in Minglanilla town in south Cebu, said he picked up his passenger in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The suspect asked to be brought to Barangay Maribago where he robbed Condina.