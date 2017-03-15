MAGIS EAGLES MAKE FINALS

Pasay — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles took down the NCAA champions Mapua Red Robins, 81-75, to barge into the championship game of the SM NBTC League National High School Championship here at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Versatile forward Eroll Pastor played like a man amongst boys as he scored 17 points and hauled down a whopping 19 rebounds to tow the Magis Eagles to the finals, where they will be taking on their old nemesis, the multi-titled powerhouse San Beda Red Cubs.

The winner-take-all finals is set today at 4 p.m.

San Beda beat the UAAP champions Far Eastern University Baby Tamaraws, 93-89, in the other semis match-up.

Ateneo de Cebu is raring for payback after San Beda beat them in the elimination round, 76-59.

After an up-and-down first half which saw them zoom ahead, 17-8, and fall behind, 29-35, the Magis Eagles took control in the third period, which they started with nine straight points.

Mapua pulled to within five but the Magis Eagles responded with eight straight points capped by triples from Jeremy Nacua and Patrick Yu to put them up 57-47 heading to the last period.

The Red Robins tried to rally but the wards of Ateneo de Cebu head coach Francis Auquico kept on pushing until the final buzzer.

Seeking revenge

A relieved Auquico said he was happy to see his team execute their game plan, which was to keep Mapua off from the left side of the floor, a tendency they took note of during their viewing sessions.

Now he and the rest of the Magis Eagles are angling for revenge against the very same team that denied them a finals spot in the tournament last year.

In addition to the championship games, the National All-Star Game will also be played. Ateneo de Cebu’s Andrew Velasco and fellow Cesafi standout Jancork Cabahug of the University of the Visayas were selected to play.