PAREF Springdale to send two teams to Singa Cup

TWO teams from the PAREF Springdale School football club will be in Singapore to compete in the inaugural edition of the Football and Friendship Cup (Singa Cup) on March 18-19, 2017 at the Kallang Park, Singapore.

The club will be competing in its first-ever international football tournament and will be sending its under-10 and under-12 years old teams. The teams will be led by Gary Jabone, football coordinator and head coach Mario Ceniza and assisted by coaches Willy Caballero and Joh Sacil.

The under-10 team is composed of Ethan Jacob Roxas, Andres Sarmiento, Jadan Sison, Seth Bacolod, Mateusz Chavez, Jacob Go, Andrew Torres, Caleb Gilos and Jed Asis. The team also will field Sengo Kobayashi, a guest player from the Cebu International School.

The under-12 team is composed of Eugene Molleno, Lucas Sarmiento, Ethan Jacob Roxas, Archiles Bongo, Aaryan Nayak, Jade Liong, Javi Sian, Caleb Gilos and Cyryl Catalan. The team will likewise be boosted guest players Liam Cergneux of the Cebu Learning Center and Bhyl Gimenez and Daniel Betinol of the Lahug Elementary School.

The two teams will be competing against teams from Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. /PR