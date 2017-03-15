Province gears up for El Niño

Search for article

09:34 PM March 15th, 2017

Farmer Ruben Villavelez could help himself of his rice plantation who that was damaged by El Nino in sitio Libo, Mohon Talisay City. Vilavelez worried who loaned to finance his craft and the government for help. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)

A dried up farm sitio Libo, Mohon Talisay City caused by El Niño. (CDN FILE PHOTO)

WITH El Niño forecasted to occur around July of this year, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is now taking steps to prepare the local government units against the possible effects of the dry season.

PDRRMO information officer Julius Regner said their plan for El Niño that is set to last until 2020 is to reduce the effects of damage to a local government unit in case a disaster or calamity strikes.

“Atong El Niño plan, bisitahon to nato (LGUs) and then this week, we will talk with Sir Baltz (Baltazar Tribunalo) unsa atong buhaton,” he said. Tribunalo is head of PDRRMO.

According to Regner, they will look into pre-positioning water supplies in the municipalities as well as the distribution of El Niño relief goods in preparation for the drought.

“This time nga makapundo pa ta, unsa pa’y himuon nato, duna ta’y mga rain catchment facility kada lungsod, pwede nato na mahimo as early as now,” he said.

For this year, PDRRMO has a budget of P166 million, wherein 30 percent is set for the quick response fund.

Regner added that they will also start assessing the municipalities if they are starting to experience signs of the El Niño.

