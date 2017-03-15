MGB boosts coordination with local officials on disaster preparedness

IN its aim to achieve zero casualties during disasters and calamities, Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Regional Director Loreto Alburo said they were strengthening their coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) by conducting a forum to remind municipal disaster officials about the geohazards (areas that are susceptible to floods, landslides and other natural disasters) within their jurisdiction.

The “Understanding Geohazards and Map Appreciation” forum was attended by the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) officers from the different municipalities at the Capitol yesterday morning.

He said the forum also aimed to disseminate information about a newer version of their region-wide geohazard map, which is now on a 1:10000 map scale compared to the previous map which had a 1:50000 map scale.

“Because of geologic mechanism, there are instances nga katong mga areas nga atong na-classify sa una nga moderately susceptible to landslide, possible ni siya mo-progress to highly susceptible as the years go by and these are the things that we are also trying to update in our geohazard map,” he said.