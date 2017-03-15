Skimming cases worry Osmeña

WITH the recent automated teller machine (ATM) skimming cases happening again in different areas in Cebu City, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the banking industry has to take responsibility.

“Right now, from what I see across the board, they (banks) are not upholding the responsibility. They just want your money,” Osmeña said, adding that he was concerned about the recent cases which victimized government workers.

Skimmers had victimized officials and employees of the National Food Authority 7, Department of Environment and Natural Resources 7 (DENR) and Population Commission 7 (Popcom) and even judges who are clients of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP).

“I am not an expert in the banking system. But if there are suggestions, send me a message on Facebook. We will listen,” he added.

Cebu City Hall employees are also clients of LBP.