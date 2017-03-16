Policeman, three others arrested in ‘drug den’

Four persons, including a policeman, were arrested inside a suspected drug den in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City on Thursday dawn.

Frederick Go, 46; SPO1 Cielo Bonite, 47; Arnold Leceña, 44; and Jaime dela Cerna, 59, did not resist arrest, said Supt. Mario Baquiran Jr. of the Provincial Public Safety Company.

Seized from the suspects were 45 grams of shabu worth P531,000, dried marijuana leaves, a KG9 submachine gun, a shotgun, .45 caliber pistol, a hand grenade, three cellular phones, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charges for possession of illegal drugs, firearms, explosive, and drug paraphernalia will be filed against the suspects before the Talisay City Prosecutors’ Office.

Banguiran said they have been monitoring Go since November 2016.

“He’s our primary target,” he said.

After validating reports regarding the illegal operations of Go, the provincial police secured a search warrant from the court.

On Wednesday, Judge Jerrey Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Danao City granted their request and ordered the police to search Go’s residence.

When they entered the house, Baquiran said they saw Go and the three other suspects having a pot session.

He said they were surprised to see SPO1 Bonite who claimed he was just dropping by the place.

“Why was he there? There must be something wrong. I surmised he must be into illegal drugs,” Baquiran said.

SPO1 Bonite is a resident of Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City and is currently assigned at the Dumaguete Police Office in Negros Oriental.

Baquiran said Bonite and the other suspects will be subjected to drug test.

Bonite was wearing civilian clothes when he was arrested.

Recovered from him was a .22 caliber gun believed to be his service firearm.

“We will conduct an thorough investigation to find out who their source of illegal drugs is,” Baquiran said.

The suspects are currently detained at the Cebu Provincial police Office stockade.