USC holds anti-death penalty noise barrage

The University of San Carlos (USC) has expressed its opposition against the revival of death penalty through a noise barrage on Thursday morning.

Fr. Anthony Salas, Vice President for Academic Affairs said in a press conference that their school wants the congress and senate to know their stand against death penalty.

The official statement, which was read by Fr. Salas during the press conference, wrote “The University of San Carlos appreciates the Filipino people’s desire for meaningful and decisive change. However, measures that rush and truncate democratic processes essentially deny people the participation demanded by their dignity. If public policy process is to achieve the common good it must acknowledge that respect for the dignity of every human being is not a concession but a right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The noise barrage was held simultaneously at 12 noon at the five USC campuses including P. del Rosario, Talamban, South Campus, North Campus and Montessori Academy.

Fr. Salas said that the faculty and students of the university were not forced to join saying the institution respects their rights.