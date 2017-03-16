Gabriel Elorde Memorial Awards on March 25

The country’s best boxers will be feted in the prestigious Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Memorial Awards and Banquet of Champions on March 25 at the Manila Hotel in Metro Manila.

WBO world bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales, IBF world super flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas, and former world champions Donnie Nietes and Johnriel Casimero lead the list of awardees in the annual boxing awards which recognizes not just boxers but also referees, promoters and boxing patrons.

The awards will be given personally by members of the Elorde family headed by the wife of Gabriel Elorde, Laura.