Tabunok flyover repair works moved to a later date

Repaving of Tabunok flyover in Talisay City that was originally scheduled over the weekend was moved by end of March until early April.

Engineer Leslie Anthony Molina, head of the second district engineering of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), said the project contractor, First Grandeur, Inc., is still waiting for the delivery of some materials from Manila.

Molina said the new flyover closure schedules will be from March 31 to April 2 and from April 4 to April 5.

The new schedule was agreed during a meeting with Talisay City mayor Eduardo Gullas on Thursday morning.

The P9 million project will include removal of existing asphalt, water proofing and first layer asphalt application. These repair works are scheduled from 9 a.m. on March 31 to dawn of April 2.

The flyover will be re-opened to vehicular traffic after that.

A second closure for the final application of asphalt is scheduled from 11 p.m. on April 4 to 5 a.m. of April 5.

Gullas said in a separate interview that he would not adhere to schedule provided by First Grandeur and DPWH because “that is not our project.”

“That is a project of DPWH,” he said in an interview over radio station dyAB.