CIDG arrest Japanese national accused of molesting minor

A Japanese national who was accused of sexually abusing a 15-yr-old girl from Lapu-Lapu City was arrested in an entrapment operation in a mall in Mandaue City on Thursday afternoon.

Takeshi Kon, 50, who’s been staying in Cebu for more than 15 years now, was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Supt. Royina Garma, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) acting director, said the victim first met Kon on the last week of February through a 15-yr-old friend, who serves as a pimp.

“She was allegedly told that they will meet another friend of the same age.”

The victim said the suspect tried to bring her to a hotel but was denied entry by the receptionist after seeing that he was with a minor.

The sexual abuse then allegedly happened inside the suspect’s vehicle. Kon allegedly gave the victim P1,000 after molesting her.

The next day, the victim together with her parents reported the incident to Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) where she gave details of the incident.

Garma said, the medical results showed trauma on the victim’s private part confirming that she was indeed sexually abused.

LLCPO then coordinated with CIDG-7 to locate and arrest the suspect.

Garma said they decided to wait for the suspect to contact the victim and planned the entrapment because the victim didn’t know Kon’s real name.

The suspect, who is working as a manager in a Japanese-owned hotel, finally contacted the victim and asked to meet her leading to his arrest at a mall in Mandaue City at 1:30 p.m.