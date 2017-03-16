Search for article

Tryouts for USJ-R girls’ volley team set March 28

06:11 PM March 16th, 2017

In hopes of filling the void left by former team captain Florani Camacho, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) girls’ volleyball team will be conducting a tryout this March 28 at the USJ-R Basak Open Gym.

Leading the tryouts will be newly appointed team captain Cherry Sumayang. Camacho migrated to Hawaii late last year.

USJ-R is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking finals loss to the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles last season.
It can be recalled that the Jaguars had a near-perfect run, winning seven straight games, but collapsed in the Cesafi finals against Ateneo de Cebu.

The tryouts, which starts at 4 p.m., will be open for volleybelles 17-years old and below.

