Tryouts for USJ-R girls’ volley team set March 28

In hopes of filling the void left by former team captain Florani Camacho, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) girls’ volleyball team will be conducting a tryout this March 28 at the USJ-R Basak Open Gym.

Leading the tryouts will be newly appointed team captain Cherry Sumayang. Camacho migrated to Hawaii late last year.

USJ-R is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking finals loss to the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles last season.

It can be recalled that the Jaguars had a near-perfect run, winning seven straight games, but collapsed in the Cesafi finals against Ateneo de Cebu.

The tryouts, which starts at 4 p.m., will be open for volleybelles 17-years old and below.