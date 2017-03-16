Cops nab man accused of killing his live-in partner and brother

Police arrested a man for accused of killing his live-in partner and the latter’s brother in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Giovanni Rabaca was nabbed while police in a hot pursuit operation at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Rabaca was accused of stabbing to death his live-in partner Virginia Tabornal and the latter’s brother Christhoper Tabornal on Wednesday evening.

Police Senior Inspector Alvin Llamedo, chief of the Punta Princesa Police Station, said they found out that Virgina was two-months old pregnant.

Personal grudge was seen as the motive behind the killing.

Murder charges are set to be filed against Rabaca before the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office.