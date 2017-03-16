Cebu police reshuffles officers in anti-drug campaign

ABOUT 11 police officials in Cebu were reshuffled and given new assignments by the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) as part of its efforts to recalibrate its campaign against illegal drugs.

“We are in a war against illegal drugs. We have to make some changes as needed,” said Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Cebu provincial police chief.

Among those who moved up were Senior Insp. Abell Laborte, who was transferred from the Dalaguete police to the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) — the only group that can conduct anti-drugs operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Insp. Roger Quijano was reassigned from Sta. Fe to the Provincial Investigation, Detection, and Management Branch (PIDMB). Senior Insp. Leo Ty of the PIDMB was transferred to the Naga City police.

Insp. Mikhail Mallorca was transferred from the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) to Sta. Fe town, while Insp. Stanley Canoy was reassigned from Borbon to the Provincial Operations and Plans Branch (POPB).

Senior Insp. Marlu Conag was assigned from the Provincial Public Safety Company to the Tuburan police, while Senior Insp. Rolan Aliser was taken from the Tuburan police and reassigned to PDEU.

Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua was removed from his post in Naga and was named chief of the San Fernando police.

Senior Insp. Verniño Norserale was named chief of the Dalaguete police.

Senior Insp. Diosdado Malazarte was transferred to the POPB, while Senior Insp. William Homoc was reassigned to the Borbon police. The turnover ceremony was done yesterday.

Noble challenged them to do their best to fight illegal drugs.

“Be aggressive. But take care of yourself and your people as you clear your areas of drugs,” he said.

Noble gave specific instructions to Senior Insp. Nalua, the new chief of the San Fernando police. “Try to find out if Franz Sabalones has really changed. If that’s true, then that’s a good development. But I’m still not convinced,” he said.

Sabalones, Central Visayas’ second biggest drug personality who is based in San Fernando, surrendered to PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa last August.