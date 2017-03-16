Cop caught in drug den raid

A senior police officer was arrested along with three other suspected drug users inside a drug den in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, at past 2 a.m. yesterday.

SPO1 Cielo Bonite wore civilian clothes and had his service firearm tucked on his waist when operatives of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) barged into a house that he stayed in. He did not resist arrest.

Also arrested by the police were Frederick Go, Arnold Leceña and Jaime dela Cerna.

“They were having a pot session when we arrived,” said Supt. Mario Baquiran Jr., commanding officer of the Provincial Public Safety Company.

Seized from the suspects were 45 grams of shabu worth P531,000, dried marijuana leaves, one KG9 submachine gun, one shotgun, one .45 pistol, one hand grenade, three cell phones, one tablet and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Charges for possession of illegal drugs, unlicensed firearms, explosive and drug paraphernalia will be filed against the suspects at the Talisay City Prosecutors’ Office.

Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Cebu provincial police chief, was disgusted and yet felt pity for SPO1 Bonite.

“I pity his family, but he’ll have to face the consequences of his actions,” he told reporters.

Noble said they have repeatedly appealed to policemen to stop engaging in illegal drugs.

“Sa mga pulis na involved pa rin sa illegal drugs: ano nagpulis kayo para maging addict (To those policemen who are still into illegal drugs: Did you decide to become a policeman just to become an addict)?” he said.

Supt. Baquiran, who headed yesterday’s operation, said Go was their primary target since they started monitoring him last November.

After validating reports that Go was involved in illegal drug operations in Talisay City, Baquiran said the provincial police applied for a search warrant from the court.

Last Wednesday, Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Danao City granted their request and ordered the police to search Go’s home in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

When they entered Go’s house, Baquiran said they saw the suspects having a pot session.

He said they were surprised to see SPO1 Bonite who claimed he just dropped by the place.

“Why was he (SPO1 Bonite) there? There must be something wrong. I surmised he must be into illegal drugs,” Baquiran said.

SPO1 Bonite is a resident of Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City and is assigned at the Dumaguete City Police Office.

Baquiran said Bonite and the other suspects will undergo a drug test to find out whether or not they are using illegal drugs.

Recovered from Bonite was a .22 revolver believed to be his service firearm.

“We will interrogate them to find out who their source of illegal drugs is,” Baquiran said.

He said Go, who is also into raising fighting cocks, has been on their drugs watch list.

“He (Go) is an old player operating in the first district of Cebu as well as in Cebu City,” Baquiran said.

Go and the suspects are detained at the CPPO stockade.

Since July 2016, at least four policemen were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

In Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, four suspected drug dealers were arrested while selling drugs along a road at 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

SPO3 Jeffrey Diola identified the suspects as Carl Dinnes Abatayo of Sitio Rattan and Loiue Abapo, Ronald Baculpo and Isagani Dela Cruz in Sitio Magay.

Taken from them were 105 small sachets and one medium-sized plastic pack containing shabu worth P52,000.