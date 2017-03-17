50 tanods, garbage loaders tested positive of drug use

Fifty barangay tanods and garbage loaders in Cebu City may lose their jobs after testing positive of illegal drugs use.

These workers are from 11 barangays, according to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak.

Tumulak said he met with the barangay captains of the 11 barangays in his office in city hall on Friday morning.

“The barangay captains themselves agreed that they will terminate these workers if they are still found positive after confirmatory tests,” Tumulak told reporters.

Tumulak, who is also the deputy mayor for police matter, said the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) has so far conducted tests for tanods and loaders in 20 barangays so far.

There are 80 barangays in the city.

The drug tests for loaders and tanods is part of an ongoing performance evaluation of these workers in relation to the earlier order of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to suspend their incentives from city hall pending assessment.