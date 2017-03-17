PDEA-7 agents slammed for near misencounter between Cebu City cops

CEBU CITY–Failure to coordinate almost led to a misencounter between agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Mobile Patrol Group (MPG) during a drug operation on Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City on Friday afternoon.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said policemen assigned at the MPG responded to a call from a concerned citizen regarding the presence of a man carrying a high-powered firearm in the area.

The police responded about 2 p.m. and confronted the man who turned out to be a PDEA-7 agent who was in the area along with other agents to conduct a drug bust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doria said PDEA-7 did not coordinate with the police before conducting the operation.

“PDEA should have coordinated with us as a matter of protocol. If an misencounter transpired, there’s really no one to be blamed but them,” he said in an interview.

Doria expressed dismay over PDEA-7’s failure to inform before conducting the operation.

“When we, the police, conduct an anti-drug operation, we always coordinate with PDEA. And now, here they come without even informing us,” he said.

When reached for comment, PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said a text message that he was in a middle of a meeting.