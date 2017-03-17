OFF TO UST

Ateneo de Cebu cager Travis Mantua recruited by Growling Tigers

After his stellar showing in the SM NBTC League National High School Championship, Ateneo de Cebu guard Travis Mantua quickly found a home for the next stage of his career as he was recruited to join the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in the UAAP.

Mantua is expected to shore up a Tigers backcourt that leaned heavily of veteran Louie Vigil in last year’s disastrous campaign that saw the yellow and black-clad dribblers win just three of their 14 games in the season, tied for the worst record in the league.

With Vigil and starting point guard Sheak Jamil Sheriff already exhausting their playing eligibility, the 5-foot-9 Mantua is expected to come in and contribute right away with just Henri Subido and Marvin Lee left to tend to the backcourt.

Mantua averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a steal in four games in the NBTC national finals.

When asked about his recruitment to UST, the soft-spoken Fil-Australian said that he had no idea who the Tigers’ perimeter players were but emphasized that he would have no problem fitting in to the system of head coach Boy Sablan.

“I will find my way and also find a way to help out the team,” said Mantua shortly after the Magis Eagles fell to the San Beda Red Cubs in the championship game of the NBTC on Thursday night.

Mantua’s father, Gerry, explained that after consulting with his son and his family, and after talking extensively with the coaching staff of the Growling Tigers, he felt at ease with helping to make the decision to send his son to the Manila-based school.

“I can’t explain it. When I was still young, I always had this affinity for UST. Every time I would buy a UAAP jersey, I would always prefer having the UST one,” said the older Mantua. “I have talked to UST’s coaches and I just feel comfortable with having Travis (Mantua) playing there especially since he would have the opportunity to play right away.”

Zachy Huang, Mantua’s former Ateneo de Cebu teammate who is already an up-and-coming star for UST, said that Mantua is just what the doctor ordered for the team.

“The system we run needs a pass-first point guard. Someone who can facilitate more rather than score. I think that’s what Travis can do,” Huang said.