Boxers’ escape from poverty

FOR years, the Team Joeric Boxing Gym has been a refuge for young men who want to escape poverty through their blazing fists.

To this day, the small, cramped gym located in Mandaue City continues to mold lives and provide would be boxing idols the avenue to realize their dreams.

Formerly known as the Phil-Aust Boxing Gym of father and son Edmund and Edsel Tuñacao, it is now co-owned by the youthful boxing and MMA patron Joeric Calisang.

Tonight, two of the gym’s young dreamers, Jeffrey Stella and Mel Anthony Ando test their skills against Omega Boxing Gym boxers in the undercard of “Who’s Next Boxing Series” at the Grand Pacific Ball Room of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Ando, 17, of Camotes Island will make his pro debut against Marjun Piencenaves (2-0, 2KOs) in a 118lbs, 4-rounder while 19-year old Stella (5-1-1, 5KOs) of Asturias, northwest Cebu, will face Filjun Taneo (7-1-0, 4KOs), a familiar foe who beat his teammate Lenmar Presillas last year.

The black sheep

Ando, the youngest of seven children is considered the black sheep of the family. While his older siblings have all earned diplomas, the youngster always gets into trouble. But he promised to reform through boxing.

“My mother and my siblings always discouraged me to become a boxer except my father, he’s very supportive. I always get into fights and I want to change myself so I decided to become a pro boxer. But I’m also planning to finish my studies in the future,” said Ando who will be in Grade 11 this school year.

A father’s s dreams

Stella meanwhile, doubles as a stockman at a Mandaue City supermarket when has no fights to be able to send money to his family in Asturias. He promised his family to give them a better life when he becomes a champion.

“I have to fight to help my family survive. I am just like any other boxer who dreams to save his family from poverty that’s why I’m training hard every day,” said Stella.

For Calisang, fame and money are not the reasons why he decided to promote boxers in Mandaue City but his passion to help them escape the harsh realities of poverty.

Team Joeric has six professional boxers and around a dozen amateur boxers including PO1 Aljeard Tuñacao who is a member of the Mandaue City Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. He is set to vie in the PRO-7’s amateur boxing tournament this June.