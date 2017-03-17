‘Butch’ remembered

Relatives, DOT-7 employees mourn late DOT-7 director’s passing

He may have gone gently into the good night barely two months after his transfer in Cebu, but his brief time here has left the people whose lives he had touched saddened by his unexpected passing.

Fondly called “Butch” by his family, Department of Tourism-Central Visayas Regional Director Catalino Chan III passed away on Thursday afternoon after suffering a stroke. He was 62.

Judy Gabato, DOT-7 chief tourism operations officer, said Chan was a fatherly figure and a positive leader who was known for his light-hearted demeanor when dealing with his staff.

“As our direct superior, we are going to miss him because of the manner he handled the employees,” Gabato said.

“He has an approach that we should deliver the job but positive and motivating kaayo. He encouraged his staff that we have to work on this and deliver,” said Gabato .

Despite being new, Gabato said Chan was a leader who had a way of making those around him feel at ease.

She said that he would be missed in the office.

Chan’s sister

Chan’s sister, Digos Congresswoman Mercedes Cagas, said that her brother was aware that his transfer to Cebu as the area’s regional director was a promotion but it would entail a more stressful workload.

“He’s very strong,” Cagas said.

“With my other sisters, what they observed that this job is really stressful in the sense that my brother really wanted the best for Cebu. He wanted to prove to the people that he is capable of bringing tourists and attract tourists to come to Cebu,” she said.

She said that her brother already knew that his assignment in Cebu was a promotion considering the area of coverage.

Disciplinarian

The seventh among his siblings, Chan left behind his 16-year-old son, Aldrich, who is about to graduate from junior high school.

Cagas described Chan as a disciplinarian, who was very close to his only son, and he did not entertain any vices except for smoking, a habit that he had kicked five years ago.

Cagas said that Chan had big plans for Cebu, among them would be to turn it into something similar to the resort island of Sentosa in Singapore.

Dreams for Cebu

“He’s dreaming that he’s going to copy the Sentosa, which is the equivalent of the Universal Studios in LA,” she said.

She said she hoped that those who would succeed his brother would make his dream come true someday.

Wake, burial preps

Chan’s remains are currently at St. Peter Memorial Chapel in Imus, Cebu City and will be brought to Cagayan de Oro on Sunday, where he will lie in state until March 21.

He will then be flown out to Mambajao, Camiguin, on March 22, where he will be buried in the family cemetery on March 24.

“When he was rushed to the hospital, I will never forget this, he said that he does not like that his son Aldrich to see him disabled, and he had so much more things to do and say but time has ran out. And I believe that the Lord has his plan for us and then for the many years of his exemplary service in government, he has touched our lives,” Cagas said.

“We will be missing you Butch, but the memory of your goodness to us will always forever be in our hearts. I love you so much Butch and I will be missing you.

Chan’s other sisters who are based abroad are expected to return to the country for his wake.