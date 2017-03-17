PDEA-7 and police operatives nearly figure in armed clash

AGENTS of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Mobile Patrol Group (MPG) almost figured in a misencounter during a drug operation in Tres de Abril Extension, Barangay Pahina San Nicolas, Cebu City at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said policemen assigned at the MPG responded to a call from a concerned citizen regarding the presence of a man carrying a high-powered firearm in the area.

The police responded and confronted the man who turned out to be a PDEA-7 agent who was in the area along with other agents to conduct a drug bust.

Doria said PDEA-7 did not coordinate with the police before conducting the operation.

“PDEA should have coordinated with us as a matter of protocol. If a misencounter transpired, there’s really no one to be blamed but them,” Doria said in an interview.

Doria expressed dismay over PDEA-7’s failure to inform before conducting the operation. “When we, the police, conduct an anti-drug operation, we always coordinate with PDEA. And now, here they come without even informing us,” he said.

Sought for comment, PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz admitted that they did not coordinate with the police because there was no need to.

“Why should we when we are the lead agency in illegal drug operations?” he said. Ruiz added that no misencounter happened because his agents were wearing their uniforms during the operation.

PDEA-7 agents arrested Lucero Manatad, Carlo Limbaga, Romar Mena, Almie Ramirez, Miller Bacus, Alberto Sandoval, and Charo Roa inside a suspected drug den in Barangay Pahina-San Nicolas. Seized from the suspects were 60 grams of shabu valued at P216,000.