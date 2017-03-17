Brgy polls should proceed – Davide

AS TALKS about another possible postponement of this year’s upcoming barangay elections continues, the province’s top officials weigh-in on the issue.

Gov. Hilario Davide III said that he heard reports that along with the supposed postponement of the barangay elections, the municipal mayors would be given authority to appoint local barangay officials.

Davide said that if that would happen then he believed it would not be a good move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Para nako, dili tingali na maayo nga ihatag sa mayor ang appointing authority kay mas ma politika man na gud so better leave the constituents, the barangay to elect their leaders, barangay officials,” he said.

He said that he believed that it would be prudent to proceed with the barangay elections but it would entirely up to the President Rodrigo Duterte.

“So I don’t know kung maayo ba na i-postpone. Of course, the president has the decision,” he said. “Kung ako’y pangutan-on ninyo, idayon na lang g’yud tingali. Whether mu-sud ang narco, that’s the lookout already of the constituents. They would know already kining midagan pagka barangay captain and barangay officials,” he said.

But Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said that she does not see any problem if Duterte decides to postpone the barangay elections this year.

“Daghang nag-reklamo, but I think the executive department knows best og unsa’y kondisyon (Many have complained about the postponement of the barangay elections but I think the Executive department knows best about the situation),” she said.