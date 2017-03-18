Public extra vigilant over kidnapping reports

Alarmed over the series of alleged kidnapping cases, residents in some parts of Cebu have been vigilant as suspicious activities happening in the neighborhoods are quickly being reported to the police.

At around 6 p.m. on Friday, Cordova Police intercepted a black Hyundai Starrex van in Barangay Ibabao, Cordova town after a concern citizen reported it to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, PO3 Vilma Degamo said that someone called their station for kidnapping alarm.

“A concerned citizen called our station to report about a black van with young passengers seated inside so we immediately sent a team to check on it,” Degamo said.

When Cordova police went to the area they found out that the van was owned by Bidlisiw Foundation, a non-government organization (NGO), based in Barangay Looc in Mandaue City.

Degamo said that the foundation was conducting an online safety child trafficking seminar to the teens, ages 13 to 17 inside the van, which was parked at the roadside.

“What made it suspicious was that the teenagers were inside the van. They were supposed to do the seminar outside the van but the teenagers went inside the van, which was just parked at the roadside,” said Degamo.

Degamo said they welcome reports from the public saying it will help them avoid kidnapping incidents in their areas.

“It helps that people are doing this. It pays to be vigilant. Just call us and we’ll immediately check on it,” he said.