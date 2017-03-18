Lesbian shot dead in Lapu

A woman, who was buying food outside of her house in Purok Capricorn, Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City, died after she was shot by a still unidentified suspect, Friday night.

Kathleen Ann Barrientos, 23, died from a gunshot wound on her right chest.

Quoting witnesses, PO2 Dan Palacio Gacoscosim of the Homicide Section of the Lapu-Lapu Police Office said, Barrientos, a lesbian, was buying food from a roadside store when they heard gunshots then saw Barrientos fall to the ground.

The gunman was seen walking away from the area.

Neighbors immediately run to her house to inform her live-in-partner Rachel Bregente of the incident.

With the help of neighbors, Bregente brought Barrientos to the hospital, but she died before reaching the hospital.

Gacoscosim said they are still investigating the motive behind the killing.