DBTC, SHS-AdC split titles in Aboitiz Football Cup

04:12 PM March 18th, 2017

Don Bosco Technological College (DBTC) players show off their trophy and medals after they ruled the under-15 boys division of the 18th Aboitiz Football Cup at the DBTC football field./GLENDALE G. ROSAL

FIERCE rivals Don Bosco Technological College (DBTC) and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) figured in another thrilling showdown as they split the two titles at stake earlier today in the 18th Aboitiz Football Cup at the DBTC football field in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

In the morning match, SHS-AdC routed DBTC,6-2, to bag the boys under-13 division title. DBTC returned the favor in the afternoon match as it downed SHS-AdC, 3-1, to snatch under-15 division crown.

Tomorrow at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), another great rivalry will take centerstage as men’s open defending champion Leylam FC battles on ERCO BRO FC in a title rematch starting at 5 p.m../REPORTER G. ROSAL

