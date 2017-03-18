2 ‘evasive’ drug suspects arrested in Mandaue

Two drug suspects who ignored the Mandaue City Police Office’s “Oplan Tokhang” campaign were finally arrested on Friday.

Ernie Claros, 36, was arrested in a buy-bust operation by elements of the Canduman Police Station in his residence in Lower Hermag, Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City on Friday.

Police Chief Inspector Aldrin Villacampa, chief of the Canduman Police Station, said that Claros, who is considered as a high value target in their area, has eluded earlier attempts for his arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four medium packs of shabu and an unlicensed .22 revolver with two live bullets were found in his possession.

On the same day, Opao policemen also arrested Gregoria Cinco, 37, in a buy-bust operation.

Police Chief Inspector Eilbert Parilla, chief of the Opao Police Station, said that they have been getting several reports on the illegal drugs activities of Cinco who is a resident of Sitio Aroma in Barangay Looc.

Police seized three small sachets of shabu and the P300 buy-bust money from Cinco.

Both Claros and Cinco are on the police watch list but refused to surrender under the “Oplan Tokhang” implemented by the Mandaue City Police Office.