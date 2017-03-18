Former beauty queen’s newest venture

BEAUTY comes from deep within.

But giving in to simple pleasures that make one look and feel happy, like a quick visit to a spa after a hectic day, is always refreshing. It gives one that much-needed boost to start the day anew.

Former Cebuana beauty queen-turned-entrepreneur Crystalstar Aberasturi-Kang shares that one way to relax is through nail art, which she hopes to share to all women. Thus, Loveish Nails was born.

“Every week, I always think that I need a manicure. But it’s always different when you are at a parlor than doing it all alone in your home. So I thought, why not make a profit out of it? I’m more of a kikay, so my business thrives on that,” said Crystalstar. Rates for nail services range from P250 to P499.

A medical technology graduate, Crystalstar has carved her own name in the pageant scene. She was crowned Miss Mandaue in 2011 and joined Miss Cebu in 2014, where she was a runner-up. She also competed in Miss Earth Philippines three years ago.

The 24-year-old Cebuana tied the knot with businessman Boris Kang in October last year.

“This is my first professional venture after my beauty pageantry,” she shared during the opening of Loveish Nails along

Banilad road.

“Before, I was focused on clothes which started as an online business (Loveish Clothes). I realized na pwede sad diay siya i go-together with the nails,” she shared. These fashionable clothes have a nook at the spa where clients can check them out.

“All my products are all Korean. I think they would like to try our gel (polish) because it’s very nice and it lasts two to three weeks compared to the regular nail polish. We also offer other services such as hand and foot massage,” she said.