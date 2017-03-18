ALA’s Santisima to fight Indonesian opponent in Pinoy Pride 40 boxfest

ALA Boxing Gym’s knockout artist Jeo “Santino” Santisima will be facing an Indonesia opponent in the undercard of Pinoy Pride 40: Donnie-Nation on April 29 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Santisima will try to extend his winning streak to 11 by facing Master Suro, who has 11 wins, eight losses and a single draw. Two of his wins came by knockouts.

Santisima sports a record of 12W-2L-0D and is considered one of the country’s top knockout artists as 11 of his win came via stoppages.

Suro recently won against compatriot Jack Madison in an eight-rounder bout in Magelang, Indonesia.

Last 2015, Suro fought in the country but lost to Pinoy fighter Juan Martin Elorde by unanimous decision.